Lagos Assembly Amends, Passes Amotekun Bill

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps Agency Law (amendment) 2019 Bill, which made provision for the creation of Amotekun Corps into law.

In the amendments, Section 20 (1) which subjects the appointment of the Lagos Amotekun Corps Commander to the confirmation of the assembly was retained.

This is in accordance with the practice and procedures of the lawmakers that sensitive appointments must be subjected to the confirmation of the assembly and the need to ensure that the Amotekun Corps Commander appointment is properly scrutinised.

Section 20(3) of the amendment bill, which subjects the removal of the Lagos Amotekun Corps Commander to the concurrence of the House was deleted.

This is because the Committee agreed that there should be a single line of discipline in accordance with public service establishment and engagement.

After voice votes in favour of the amendments, the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni, to forward a clean copy of the Bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

The lawmakers had earlier passed the bill but the governor returned it for amendments to some sections.