Independent Democrats Chair Defects to APC

*Says defection in national interest

By Chuks Okocha

The national chairman of Independent Democrats (ID), one of the political parties registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Madu Edozie, Tuesday announced his defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC), declaring that his decision is for the overall interest of Nigeria

He said that his decision was because “Since the return to democracy in 1999, no administration has impacted on the lives of Nigerians more than the Muhammadu Buhari led APC government”.

According to him, “Having been the National Chairman of two different political parties in Nigeria, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and Independent Democrats (ID) where I emerged as its candidate for the 2019 Presidential election, I have come to the conclusion that the time is ripe to join hands with fellow Progressives in moving the nation forward”.

Edozie Mady further stated that from 2015 till date, the APC government had taken bold and difficult steps in setting the nation on the right path.

He explained that various gederal government initiatives such as the Anchor Borrowers Programme, Trader and market money, the central bank provision of funds for cotton farmers, the ban on importation of foreign rice leading to increase in local production, the ongoing agricultural revolution in the country had emerged as visionary interventions.

Edozie Mady said that the effect of the these laudable programmes of government were clearly felt during the covid-19 lockdown.

According to him. “Politics, they say is local. The unprecedented infrastructural development going on in the Southeast such as the construction of the Second Niger Bridge, Enugu-Onitsha, Enugu- PortHarcourt expressways, Rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam airport, Enugu and many other Federal Government projects in the Southeast are commendable and are some of the reasons behind his defection.

He said these projects had finally left the pages of newspapers where they were confined to in the previous administrations.

He said the Buhari administration having performed better than previous administrations with regards to infrastructural developments in the South-East, it was imperative that conscious efforts were made to re-connect the people back to the center of Nigerian politics where it rightly belong.

Accordingly, he said, “I have come to the conclusion that I will best serve my people by joining hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in his effort to bring development to the door steps of Nigerians.

“I have to put the interest of our country first. Nigeria deserves all that we can do to help rebuild it and serve our people better,” he declared.

Consequently, he directed all members, ward, Local Government, State And National Executive Committee members of the Independent Democrats across Nigeria to register with the All Progressives Party as agreed by the NEC.