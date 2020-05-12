COVID-19: FG Demands Minimum of 300-bed Isolation Centres from States

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chair of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha has said that each state of the federation has been encouraged to set up isolation centres and wards (including ICU) with a minimum of 300 beds each. He noted that such would help accommodate levels 1 and 2 cases.

Speaking at the daily press briefing of the task force on Monday, he raised the alarm that the exponential spread of the virus in the country had resulted in a shortage of bed spaces in the isolation centres, particularly in the high burdened states.

He noted the need to take care of different categories of COVID-19 patients including people living with disabilities, terminal conditions and other underlying factors/co-morbidities.

Mustapha said: “From a realistic postulation of what is happening, we don’t have to wait till when bed spaces are exhausted before you raise the stakes. Over a month ago, I said that we are in a constant state to provide at least a 300-bed facility as isolation in addition to a part of it being used as a management centre, because If you have an ICU, it is a management centre.

“We are looking at the modelling, we are looking at the figures as they rise and are beginning to see that in a particular state, the figures are climbing; from 20 to 30 a day to 80 and 100 a day. You know that definitely whatever the calculations are in terms of bed space, very soon that figure will soon far outstrip the bed space that is available. That is why we are saying take advantage of every offer that has been made.”

He asked the states to take advantage of the offer by the Catholic Bishops, which have over 425 health facilities, from hospitals to clinics to dispensaries across the country in developing COVID-19 response.