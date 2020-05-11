Lagos to Receive Free Medical Supplies from Stallion Group, Morsun Clinics

By Bennett Oghifo

Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI), the charity arm of Stallion Group, has partnered Morsun Mobile Clinic to offer free medical consultation and drugs to residents of Lagos State, using 11 clinics.

The group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Anant Badjatya, said they would treat over 70 common ailments prevalent in Nigeria, and that they would also reach over 20,000 people in the city in two months, according to a statement issued yesterday by officials of the group.

The statement added: “The service aims to provide some succour to people who cannot access hospitals due to overcrowding caused by the pandemic or for those who can’t simply afford a treatment.

“There is nothing greater than the safety of the people of this country, and it is our responsibility to support the government and the community in this time of need.”

Morsun Mobile clinics, the statement said, are strategically located in business districts for the easy access of the working communities. “These clinics are known for providing quality, affordable and accessible health care to Nigerians. In Lagos, they have seven existing clinics and four new ones that have been inaugurated this month.”

The group said Victoria Island has two well established clinics at Adeola Odeku Street and one close to the 1004 estate. It also has one clinic each at Ajaye Road, Ogba; Aina Street, Ojudu; City Mall, Onikan Round About; Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1; Ayangburen Road, Ikorodu. The four new ones are being strategically placed at Orile, Apapa Road; Ajah and Somulu to best cater for the working class.

The statement said: “Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI) in its endeavour works to develop scalable, impactful and sustainable programmes that shall leave a visible impact for the future generations in West Africa.

“The key focus is towards providing better education, health care, skills and capability building in youth communities. The association with the mobile clinic is a step towards fulfillment of accessible health care and wellbeing of the community.

“Stallion is working in close coordination with all stakeholders and the government to alleviate the circumstances of COVID patients, frontline workers and lots of daily wage earners who are most impacted by the lockdown.”