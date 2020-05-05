FG to Disinfect Schools Nationwide

The Minister of Environment, Mr. Muhammad Mahmood, Monday unfolded plans by the federal government, to disinfect and decontaminate schools nationwide before resumption.

He said the Federal Ministry of Environment would get the data of schools nationwide from the Federal Ministry of Education to carry out the job.

“We are initiating a programme of decontaminating and disinfecting our schools before they open.

“Because subsequently, in the phases (of reopening the lockdown), I believe we will get to that point when we start opening the schools.

“So, we will be liaising with the Federal Ministry of Education to make sure we have the needed data to carry out the exercise,” he added.