Two Children among Newly-infected in Enugu

The Enugu State Government has announced four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to eight.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday in Enugu.

Obi said the new cases were two children and two adults.

He said: “These new cases are two adults and two children who live in Enugu and hail from Bauchi State, and travelled to Jos, Plateau State, with the case that was reported as the third positive case in Enugu.

“This brings the status of positive cases ever reported in Enugu to eight with six active cases and two discharged.”

Obi urged residents to continue to observe the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recommended safety measures.