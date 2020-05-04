Tolaram Group Supports COVID-19 Fight with N1bn

By Raheem Akingbolu

The Tolaram Group, promoters of Indomie Noodles, Power Oil, Hypo bleach, Kellogg’s, Dano, Colgate, and many more household brands in Nigeria, has announced a donation of N1 billion worth of cash and products to the Nigerian government.

The donation was to combat the spread of COVID-19 as well as for the treatment of diagnosed individuals in Nigeria.

Speaking on the donations, Managing Director, Tolaram Group, Haresh Aswani, said: “We believe that no amount of support is too much during this trying global challenge. We also believe our contribution will go a long way to expand the health capabilities on the ground, especially testing, isolation, provision of treatment facilities, and the humanitarian palliative measures which are essential to curb the spread of the virus and support Nigerians in its aftermath.”

He commended government’s effort so far and stated that the company would continue to explore other areas of intervention to support the cause.

“It is a difficult moment for any government globally, but so far, our government has done remarkably well in her fight against COVID-19 and must be commended.

“Tolaram will continue to collaborate with the government and all relevant agencies at both the federal and state levels to jointly combat the effects of the virus,” he added.

Aswani further stressed that the Group in collaboration with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has also embarked on an enlightenment and awareness campaign to educate Nigerians on COVID-19 through various media channels, based on World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines for safety at this period.

The managing director further lauded the sacrifice and effort of medical personnel who risk their lives daily caring for infected people and helping curb the spread of the virus. He urges Nigerians to continue to abide by the advice prescribed by the WHO, NCDC, and Federal and State Health Agencies, so that the spread of the virus can be halted.

This donation, he said, was in addition to the thousands of cartons of food products and Hypo disinfectant previously donated to multiple state governments, NCDC and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The Group has also been involved in the feeding of internally displaced persons, police professionals, and providing product support to medical personnel in Lagos and Abuja along with setting up of disinfectant tunnel in 20 major markets across Lagos to prevent the spread of the virus.

Furthermore, the Group, in collaboration with other private sector companies, has contributed to setting up a 110-bed intensive care centre, fully equipped with all necessary world-class medical equipment including ventilators, for the treatment of infected and recovering people.