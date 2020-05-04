Nestlé Donates N32m to Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has supported the Kano State Government with the donation of N32 million worth of food and beverages items.

The donation was part of the company’s contribution of more than N700 million in products and cash donations to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The donation would support individuals and families that were affected by the containment measures put in place by the state government to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

The donation was received on behalf of the state governor by the Special Assistant to the Kano State Governor on Food Security, Mr. Ahmada Haruna Zago, who is also a member of the Kano State COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee.

He commended Nestlé Nigeria for supporting the government’s efforts to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on the indigenes and residents of Kano State.

The Managing Director of Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, said that the contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria is in line with the company’s vision of enhancing the quality of life Nigerians and contributing to their healthier future.

Alarcon said that Nestlé would continue to play its role in ensuring uninterrupted availability of food and beverage products, which are critical for the sustenance and well-being of millions of Nigerian families who relied on the company to help feed their families every day.