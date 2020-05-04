Group Rolls Out Palliative to Lagos Community

By Etop Ukutt

Residents of Sangotedo in Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos State recently heaved a sigh of relief, when the PWAN Group, a real estate marketing company donated food stuffs to 1,000 families.

THISDAY findings showed that each beneficiary went home with rice, noodles, vegetable oil, tomato paste, among other items. Also, over 1,000 pieces of face masks were also given out even as the residents were encouraged to embrace safety measures by government and medical experts to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of PWAN Group, Dr. Augustine Onwumere, said he was deeply touched seeing that the stay-at-home order, which ordinarily was a positive move by government to arrest the spread of the virus in the country, had subjected many families to hunger and serious economic challenges.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, we could not just sit back and watch residents of our host community languish in extreme hunger, without making efforts to cushion their sufferings.

“Lockdown without food is a knock down; that is why we took necessary steps to ensure that everyone benefited from our food distribution exercise,” Onwmere explained.

The Managing Director of PWAN Plus, an affiliate company, Julius Oyedemy, added: “The essence is to support the federal government. As an organisation, we are targeting to reaching out to over 1000 families and suffering masses who cannot afford food at this critical time of COVID-19 pandemic.”

Oyedemi explained that, the exercised, which began on April 25 in Sangotedo, would be replicated in over 15 communities in Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe local government areas where PWAN Group is located.

To achieve quality distribution as well as ensure social distancing, the Group collaborated with Eti-Osa local government officials, the police and community heads.

“What we are doing is also our corporate social responsibility to the communities, to touch lives at this point in time where people are hungry.

“We have rice, cartons of noodles, vegetable oil, tin tomatoes to share for people to feed during these trying times,” the Group Executive Managing Director, Afam Okonkwo, said.