Bauchi Records 10 New Confirmed Cases

* Text Box: NEDC donates two ambulances, medical supplies to state

By Segun Awofadeji

A 12 year old almajiri boy, who just returned from Kano, is among the 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 pandemic recorded in Bauchi State.

The confirmation of this new development was contained in the daily update of the COVID-19 Emergency Operation Center, which was released by the Ministry of Health to the general public late Friday evening.

The update stated that the state now has a total of 48 positive cases out of which 42 are active while six have been treated and discharged.

This was coming at the time the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated two fully equipped ambulances and other medical equipment including ventilators, incinerators and other consumables to the Bauchi State Government to assist it in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

THISDAY checks revealed that the 12 year old almajiri boy was among those repatriated from Kano State earlier in the week whose samples were taken for test having exhibited some symptoms of the infection.

Our correspondent also gathered that when the results came in on Friday, he was the only one who tested positive and has since been taken to one of the isolation centres in Bauchi for treatment while results of others were being awaited.

The new case was confirmed by the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, when the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed, could not be reached and did not picked up the phone when he was called.

Rilwanu Mohammed added that the state would not rest in its efforts to ensure that the spread of the infection is contained and asked residents in the state to continue to adhere strictly to all the prescribed public health protocols put in place by the government.

Meanwhile, the Representative of the NEDC and Director Audit of the Commission, Mr. Yerima Gashua, has delivered the commission’s donations to the Chairman Taskforce on the Bauchi State CONVID-19, Senator Baba Tela, on Saturday.

Gashua said that the items were palliatives meant to alleviate the sufferings of the people in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the commission is committed to making life more bearable for people of the region particularly in the face of the ravaging COVID-19.

He assured that the commission is ready to support the state government to make the proposed testing laboratory in the state a reality, declaring that, “as soon as the government is ready, the commission would come to make it operational in order to ease the problem militating against quick testing of samples in the state.”

The Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, who received the donations on behalf of the state governor, said the items come in good time when palliative was needed for the people of the state in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Tela assured that the items donated would be evenly distributed by the committee set up by the state government under the leadership of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, pointing out that other items so far received as donation would be pulled together for distribution.