Adebutu Foundation Donates Ambulances to South-west States

By Raheem Akingbolu

As part of his efforts to help combat the ravaging COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Chairman of Premiere Lotto, Sir Kesington Adebutu, has donated four ambulances to the governments of Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun States.

Adebutu made the donation at the weekend through Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF) at an event held at the headquarter of the Foundation in Surulere, Lagos.

Making the donation on behalf the donor and KAAF, a friend of Adebutu dynasty, Aare Kola Oyefeso, said the donation of the four ambulances was a continued gesture of Adebutu to help in the fight against the scourge of COVID-19 in Southwest.

Oyefeso said with the donation, the beneficiary-states would have additional medical equipment to deal with the pandemic in their respective states.

Speaking further, he disclosed that before now, the renowned philanthropist had made monetary donations worth of N400 million to the governments of Lagos and Ogun States.

According to him, while the Lagos State Government received donation of N300 million, the Ogun State Government received N100 million from KAAF, all in a bid to help fight the coronavirus in the two states.

Oyefeso also revealed that apart from monetary donations made, Adebutu had also donated tons of food items worth several millions of naira as palliatives to the 33 towns of Remoland, Ogun State; Remo Growth and Development Foundation ( RemoGDF), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Muslim community, Anglican communion, Methodist Church as well as Surulere and Ajegunle communities in Lagos State.

Oyefeso, however, advised that all efforts must be concentrated to fight the deadly disease in Nigeria, noting that the government alone cannot fight the scourge. Therefore, he called on other spirited individuals in Nigeria, especially in the Southwest, to emulate the benevolent gesture of Adebutu by supporting the governments in their bid to combat the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, all the representatives of the beneficiary- states on behalf of their respective governments have expressed sincere gratitude to the gesture of Adebutu. They saw the ambulances as veritable facilities to compliment the efforts of their state governments in combating the virus, promising that the ambulances will be used according to the purpose for which they were donated.