World Press Freedom Day: Malami Commends Journalists for Defending Nigeria’s Democracy

By Alex Enumah

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Sunday commended the Nigerian media for its developmental role and sustenance of democracy through its numerous reportage.

The commendation was part of his congratulatory message to journalists in Nigeria on the commemoration of the 2020 World Press Freedom Day.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Gwandu, the minister also urged journalists to avoid the spread of fake news in the discharge of their lawful duties.

“Malami salutes the courageous support and efforts of Nigerian journalists in upholding the rule of law, enhancing the fight against corruption and protecting the tenets of democratic principles in the country.

“He urges journalists to continue to uphold the ethics and virtues of their profession and guard against ‘infodemic’ of spreading fake news,

misinformation and distorted facts, especially in this period of Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

The minister expresses appreciation on the media’s role in informing the citizens on the activities of government and holding the government accountable in compliance with Section 22 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Meanwhile, the minister reiterated the commitment of the federal government in supporting the media through the provision of unceasing conducive atmosphere for socially-responsible independent press with unhindered right of access to information within the context of promotion of public interest.