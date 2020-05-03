Police Confirms Kidnap of Nasarawa Second Class Monarch

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Authorities of the Nasarawa State police command Saturday confirmed the kidnap of a second class traditional ruler in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji.

Magaji, who is the Aran Akye, was reportedy kidnapped in his palace on Thursday evening at Ugah town, about 20 kilometres from Lafia, the state capital.

The spokesman of the Nasarawa State Police command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed that the monarch was kidnapped in the night.

He said: “However, we are using our intelligence in trying to locate and secure the release of the monarch. But we are not aware whether ransom was demanded from the family.”

A witness, who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonymity, said a dozen of men stormed the palace brandishing AK 47 riffles, scaled through the fence and fired many shots into the air and thereafter abducted the traditional ruler and fled on motorcycles.

Meanwhile, a family source said that the kidnappers have made contact with the family of the kidnapped monarch on Saturday morning demanding N50 million ransom.

According to the source, the gunmen had allowed the paramount ruler to talk with his family before they zoomed him off to unknown destination.

THISDAY also gathered that the gunmen had taken the GSM phone of the monarch’s son which they used to contact his family.