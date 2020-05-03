Lockdown: Security Operatives Impound 300 Vehicles, Motorcycles in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

Security operatives in Katsina State have impounded 300 vehicles, motorcycles and 17 tricycles for violating the lockdown order imposed by the state government to curtail the spread of the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement on Sunday, said 278 persons were also charged to court for violating the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulation Law (2020) signed by Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

He reiterated that the violators were sentenced to various fines with or without community services, ranging from N3,000 to N10,000, adding that 35 motorcyclists and four motorists were still under investigation.

Isah, however, implored residents of the state to strictly adhere to the provisions of the stay-at-home order as, according to him, it was in the best interest of the citizenry and the state at large.

“In order to ensure total compliance with the lockdown law, the joint security forces have so far impounded one hundred and fifty nine (159) motor vehicles, seventeen (17) tricycles and one hundred and forty-one (141) motorcycles.

“Following the establishment and inauguration of the special mobile courts, one hundred and fifty five (155) motor vehicle owners, seventeen (17) tricyclists, and one hundred and six (106) motorcyclists were charged to court for violation of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulation, (2020).

“The violators were sentenced to various fines with or without community services, ranging from N3,000 to N10,000. Four motor vehicle owners and thirty-five (35) motorcyclists are still under investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Sanusi Buba, psc, appreciates the good people of the state for their seamless co-operation, resilience and tolerance in this trying moment,” Isah added.