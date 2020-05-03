Kwara Records 2 New Covid-19 Cases

Kwara State government on Saturday night said it has recorded two new positive cases of Covid-19.

The government had earlier on Friday announced three new cases, while announcing the relaxation of the lockdown.

With the two fresh cases, it thus brought the total to 16 with two persons already discharged.

The two new cases emerged on Saturday, when the state government had already begun aggressive contract tracing as a result of three new cases recorded on Friday.

Spokesman of the Technical Committee on Covid-19, in the state, Rafiu Ajakaye, who confirmed the development, said the two new cases were not recorded through community transmission.

“Not through community transmission, please. They are from our previous cases and have always been under close watch before the test confirmed their status”.

Ajakaye said on Friday, “Dear Kwarans, we are not out of the woods. Just today, Kwara has recorded three more new cases of COVID-19. That takes us to 14 confirmed cases in Kwara.

“Of these, 12 are active as we had earlier discharged two. All our cases are stable and in the best spirits. We want to emphasise that one of the three new cases was imported while the remaining two are contacts of our earlier cases.

“Aggressive contact tracing has since begun. This incident of another imported case explains why we are now deploying military personnel to man our borders while police and other security agencies maintain their hold internally.