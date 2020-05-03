Fayemi Appoints Board Members of Ekiti Amotekun Corps

By Victor Ogunje

In a bid to ensure the effective take-off and efficient management of Ekiti State Security Network, Governor Kayode Fayemi has approved the appointment of members of the Governing Board of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps.

The Amotekun was formed by the six governors of the South-west states termed Western Nigeria Security Network to combat kidnapping, killings and stop the incursion of bandits into the zone.

The governors were also disturbed by the incessant farmers-herders’ clashes in the zone, thereby conceptualized the joint outfit to ward off criminals from the region.

A statement by the Press Secretary to the Governor on Sunday listed the appointees as: Mr. Akin Aregbesola – Chairman, Brig. General Joe Komolafe (rtd) as Corps Commander, and Dr. (Mrs) B.J Akin-Obasola, Mr. Joel Idowu Ajayi Major Fatai Fakorede (rtd) as members.

The governor also approved the appointment of Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd) as Chairman, Independent Amotekun Complaints Board.

Fayemi said the appointments take immediate effect.