BUA Boss Does It Again, Donates Another N3.3 Billion Bring his Donation to about N 7 Billion to Fight COVID-19

Billionaire Founder of the BUA Group and the BUA Foundation, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has become the poster boy for genuine magnanimity, ingenuity and philanthropy in Africa’s most populous nation. The enigmatic, pragmatic and eclectic boardroom leader and billionaire businessman couple of weeks ago demonstrated his determination to save millions of Nigerians from the cusp of calamity as the coronavirus pandemic ravages Nigeria halting everything in its tracks.

In addition, to the N3 billion in cash, food items, medical supplies and infrastructure that business icon donated to the government, Abdul Samad Rabiu has in a breathtaking style redoubled his efforts to help his fatherland contain the COVID-19 pandemic by making available through BUA Foundation N3.3 billion.

This is a humongous contribution especially when businesses in the country are on the verge of collapse, liquidation and obliteration.

But you know which billionaire is made of steel in moments of crisis as the one COVID-19 pandemic presents. Abdul Samad Rabiu didn’t bat an eyelid in making the N3.3 billion available, making a total of almost N7 billion donated by him. It must be mentioned that though he’s always ahead of the pack, his extraordinary generous giving isn’t in competition with any other entity. Large-hearted, the BUA Group visionary has always been driven by the passion to make a difference and give to the needy. By this act he has shocked the billionaire club into silence. He is proving that his Forbes ranking isn’t a fluke either.

Observing with deep concern, the increased rate of spread of the coronavirus especially in Kano and Lagos despite concerted collective efforts to curb the spread ad effects of the virus in Nigeria, Abdul Samad Rabiu decided to commit a N3.3 billion-grant to a working group made of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the NCDC and other stakeholders in equipping two existing permanent facilities in Kano and Lagos states whilst collaborating with the teaching hospitals in those states.

Society Watch gathered that the commitment is immediate through the BUA Foundation, making two grants of N2 billion for the Kano-based intervention and N1 billion for Lagos State. In addition, a sum of N300 million will be made available immediately in cash to the presidential task force to assist with logistical and operational activities of the task force. The financial support is in addition to BUA’s earlier contributions to the private sector-led CA-COVID coalition and donations to other states.

The BUA Foundation also announced it released the cash sums of N600 million to the following states today: N100 million each to Kwara, Kaduna, Ekiti, Rivers and a sum of N200 million to Lagos State – distinct from th N1 billion health infrastructure intervention grant being provided to equip a permanent health facility in Lagos. These new contributions are also in addition to BUA’s earlier disbursement of N1 billion to the CACOVID Private Sector Coalition and N100 million each to Sokoto, Ogun and Edo states as BUA continues to champion the fight against the virus in Nigeria.

Speaking on the announced N3 billion health infrastructure intervention grant for Kano and Lagos states, Abdul Samad Rabiu said, “BUA Foundation is already working closely with the presidential task force, NCDC and other stakeholders on how best to deploy these funds to immediately equip the selected facilities in Kano especially and Lagos within the next few weeks. These grants will be disbursed and monitored in line with globally accepted best practice.”

Speaking further, Abdul Samad Rabiu said BUA would continue to monitor the situation and is ready to do more to support areas that are in need.

“We need each other to come together in fighting this virus,” he said.

With humongous donations, Nigerians will expect the working group to use resources at its disposal to ensure these facilities are fully equipped in the shortest possible time.

The BUA Foundation is making a difference in Nigeria giving back to society. The relief package provided to the needy in Brigade-Gama and Brigade-Yankashi signposts the depth of his love for humanity. You can see the excitement in the eyes of Kano kids, the delight on the faces of their mothers and appreciative gestures of their men. All thanks to one man!

Abdul Samad Rabiu believes in the humanity of the nation and is convinced that the prosperity of his fatherland lies in the well-being of its people.