Facebook Expands Information Center

Facebook has expanded its Coronavirus Information Center to 24 more countries in Africa as part of its ongoing commitment to empowering people around the world with timely and accurate news from trusted health authorities.

The COVID-19 Information Center is featured at the top of News Feed and provides a central place for people to keep informed about the virus. It includes real-time updates from national official sources, regional and global organisations such as the Africa Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation as well as helpful resources – articles, videos and posts – and tips about social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

With this, Facebook users can opt-in to the Center to get notifications and see updates in their News Feed from official government, regional or global health authorities.

Facebook’s Director of Public Policy, Africa, Kojo Boakye, said: “Facebook is supporting the public health community’s work across the world to keep all communities informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are happy to provide nearly every country in Sub-Saharan Africa with its own Information Center so people across the continent have a central place to find authoritative information around COVID-19.”