Covid-19: Rivers Evacuates 150 Vagrants to their States of Origin, Niger Republic

By Ernest Chinwo

The Rivers State Government through the Ministry of Social Welfare has profiled and evacuated 150 vagrants to Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, some states in the north, Niger Republic and some local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs Inime Aguma, Tuesday led other officials of the ministry to profile all the vagrants before they were evacuated to their states and local government areas of origin.

Aguma said the evacuation exercise is a non-discriminatory programme aimed at protecting Rivers people, especially from the coronavirus pandemic.

She said that the exercise is not targeted at any ethnic group, but aimed at removing vagrants who may circulate coronavirus from the streets.

The Social Welfare Commissioner noted that the right arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the vagrants are transported to their respective locations in dignity.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike had, on Monday during a state broadcast, directed the state Commissioner for Social Welfare to round up and deport all vagrants to their states of origin.

He said: “We have also directed the Commissioner for Social Welfare to round up and deport all vagrants, including the almajiris, to their states of origin to protect our people from the threat they present to the transmission of this pandemic.”