COVID-19: In Phone Conversation With Buhari, Trump Promises to Send Ventilators to Nigeria

By Olawale Ajimotokan

United States President Donald Trump has promised to send some unspecified numbers of ventilators to support Nigeria in the fight to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The assurance followed his phone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, revealed some details about the conservation between the two leaders on Tuesday while giving his remarks during the media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Mohammed said the telephone conversation which was centred on Nigeria’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was at the request of President Trump.

He said Trump also extended his best regards to the people of Nigeria.

“President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.

“For his part, President Trump, assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic,” Mohammed said.