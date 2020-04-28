Covid-19: Closure of ECOWAS Offices in Abuja, Lagos Extended Till Monday

By Adedayo Akinwale

Following the extension of the lockdown imposed by the federal government as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has extended the closure of its offices in Abuja and Lagos till Monday, May 4, 2020.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou, gave the directive in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said: “The ECOWAS Commission has given directives for the extension of the closure of ECOWAS Offices in Abuja and Lagos to the 4th of May 2020.

“This follows the extension of the lockdown imposed by the Government of Nigeria, as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“As a consequence of this directive, all staff of ECOWAS institutions in Abuja and Lagos are to continue to stay and work from home until further notice while also following the guidelines and advisory on Covid-19 pandemic issued by WAHO and the Nigerian authorities.”

Brou said as at 26th of April 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the region stood at 7,905 with 201 deaths, 2,401 recoveries and 5,294 active cases in all the 15-member states, while the number of confirmed cases in Abuja and Lagos were 141 and 731 respectively.

The Commission however commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for taking the decision which has helped to contain the exponential spread of the disease.