Cannes, Berlin, Other Major Film Festivals Unite for YouTube Special

By Vanessa Obioha with Agency Reports

About 20 film festivals have joined forces for a 10-day global film festival.

Scheduled to take place on May 29, the festival will be hosted by YouTube and will help to raise funds for the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund and beyond.

BBC reports that American actor Robert De Niro who co-founded the Tribeca, co-founded with Jane Rosenthal in New York, have joined forces with the streaming giants to put on the online event after having been forced to postpone this year’s festival.

The founders hope the digital event will unite curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide.

“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world.

All of the world needs healing right now, ” said Rosenthal.

Feature films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy, and conversations will be featured in the festival.

Film festivals such as Cannes Film Festival which couldn’t be held this year because of the pandemic are part of the rich lineup. Other participants include Berlin International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Venice International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival.