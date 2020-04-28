Atiku’s Son Recovers from Pandemic, Discharged after 40 Days

A son of former Vice President Atiku Abubabakr, Mohammed has recovered from COVID-19 and discharged after testing negative twice.

His father, in a brief appreciation message, said: “With gratitude to God, we are excited, It couldn’t have come at a better time of the Ramadan.

“I thank you all for your prayers, even as we remain indebted to the medical personnel who have stayed tireless in their efforts”.

Announcing his recovery in a statement issued yesterday, Mohammed said: “I, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, wish to inform Nigerians that I have finally been cleared and discharged after 40 days of coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment.

“My discharge could not have come at a better time than in the Ramadan, a season marked by sacrifice and supplication to the Almighty Allah.

“I thank the Almighty Allah for my recovery from the dreaded infection and also wish to express my sincerest and deepest appreciation to Nigerians for their prayers and goodwill while I was being treated.

“In the course of life, we have no idea of what will happen to us because only the Almighty God knows our future. When the coronavirus first broke out in far away China, I had no idea that I might be one of those to be infected. This is one of the everlasting lessons I can’t forget for the rest of my life. Indeed, I have been humbled by this experience. Words cannot sufficiently convey the depth of my joy over my recovery and discharge,” he said.