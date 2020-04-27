Tyson’s Marijuana Company Wants Barca’s Camp Nou Naming Rights

Mike Tyson’s cannabis company hopes to secure the naming rights to Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium, the former boxing champion’s business partner announced yesterday.

Barcelona announced at the weekend that they will sell the naming rights to Camp Nou for the 2020-21 campaign and donate the proceeds to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Many big companies are expected to line up with a bid to have their name associated with the iconic stadium and prestigious club.

However heavyweight champion Tyson is hoping he can fight off the competition and raise the profile of his company, SwissX, which sells a range of CBD and cannabis-based products.

“It’s a great stadium,” Tyson’s business partner Alki David told BBC Sport: “It’s something we’ve specifically been looking for to adopt in our company and it seemed like an amazing idea.

“My company is a cannabis company and Spain has a long tradition within the European Union as being a leader or a liberal in the road towards legalisation, so it’s evolved quite naturally.”

Asked if a deal with Tyson’s company could harm Barcelona’s reputation, David said: “That remains to be seen. The world is born on ideas.”

David, a billionaire who is involved with several companies, says he is already in talks with the Catalan giants and is optimistic about his chances of securing a deal.

“This is an opportunity that I am bullish about. It is an historic moment in the history of sport and it fits well with my current plans,” he said earlier this week. “Contact was opened at the start of the week and I am quietly confident the deal will be secured.”