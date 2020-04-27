Ogun Police Arrest Father, Son for Alleged Murder of Herdsman

By Kayode Fasua

A 45-year-old man, Kolese Womiloju, and his 25-year-old son, Taiwo Womiloju of Gbagba Elewure village in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State were yesterday arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for alleged conspiracy and murder of one Abubakar Sidi Usman, a 32-year-old herdsman.

The suspects were arrested following a report by one Usman at Odeda Police Divisional Headquarters that the deceased, who was his younger brother and owner of a cattle settlement at Gbagba Elewure village, had gone missing.

According to a statement by Ogun’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, a search party was promptly organised for the missing herdsman.

His corpse was found in an abandoned well in a bush in the village. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Odeda Division, Mr. Ajayi Williams, a chief superintendent of police, reportedly led detectives to the scene, where the victim was found with deep machete cuts all over his body.

“Having confirmed that the deceased was murdered in cold blood, the DPO and his men commenced an intelligence-based investigation into the case, which led to the arrest of a father and his son who also lived in the same village with the victim.

“On interrogation, they both confessed to killing the herdsman because they saw him grazing his cows around their farm.

“They stated further that the deceased was warned to take his cattle away from the area and when he refused, he was beaten with a charmed ring, which made him to be unconscious, after which he was killed with machetes.

“He was then dragged to an abandoned well, and dumped there,” the police quoted the accused persons as saying.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, Mr. Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department of the command, for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

A herbalist, Lajuwon Ogunleye, his wife, Adetutu Apalaya, and one Fatai Sefiu were at the weekend arrested by the police in Ogun State for the suspected murder of a seven-year-old boy, Pelumi Apalaya, for ritual purpose.

The suspects were arrested following information received by the police at Abigi Divisional Headquarters that the seven-year old boy who didn’t show any sign of sickness suddenly slumped and died, and this aroused the suspicion of people in the neighbourhood who felt the boy had been used for ritual.

Upon their suspicion, the people around started monitoring the herbalist who incidentally happened to be the step-father of the deceased, while his wife was the boy’s mother.

“Unknown to them, they were monitored to the bush where they took the victim to for burial in company with the third suspect, who is a friend to the herbalist.

The boy was said to have been buried in an upright position, after they removed some parts from his corpse.

“This confirmed the suspicion of the people and they quickly informed the police.

“Upon the information, the DPO, Abigi division, Mr. Tarkighir Joseph, a superintendent of police, led his men to the bush in the Iwopin area of ijebu Waterside where the suspects were rounded up.

“They led policemen to where the victim was buried and it was discovered that the deceased was buried in an upright position.

“On interrogation, the second suspect, Fatai Sefiu, told the detectives that the boy was actually used for ritual by the step-father in connivance with the deceased’s mother; and that the couple had reached a conclusion before he was co-opted into the business,” a police statement revealed.