Manchester Business School Donates Medical Equipment to NCDC

By Emma Okonji

Alliance Manchester Business School Alumni Association (AMBSAA) Nigerian Chapter, has donated medical equipment worth over N2 million to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in Yaba, Lagos.

President, Alliance Manchester Business School, UK (Nigeria Chapter), Mr. Ishmael Nwokocha, who led the group to make the donation recently, said the main motive of the donation was to lend the group’s support to the fight against COVID – 19.

He said the medical and hygienic products, were donated to the NCDC to assist the centre in providing adequate protection to the health workers who are on the frontline in their efforts to combat and contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has killed several people globally, including Nigeria.

The category of materials donated included face masks, anti-bacteria hand wash, ethyl rubbing spirit, hand gloves hypo bleach, towels, cotton wool, methylated spirit, industrial mob bucket and clinical dustbin.

Nwokocha said the motivation to support the government at this trying moment, should not be compared with the amount spent in purchasing the items.

According to him, “In as much as donation to the needy and less privileged is commendable and acceptable, we think it depends on what is donated and the target user. Our donation is made to the government agency coordinating and controlling the fight against this virus because they are made up of medical and hygienic materials meant for use in the isolation centers and are not consumables. We considered that it will be meaningless to give these items to individuals.

“The donation is in line with the objectives of the association which include: to be a network platform with opportunities for the education of members; to boost the image of our mother institution in Nigeria and render support to the institution; to support business ideas and social investments that we in no small measure, have contribute to national development.”