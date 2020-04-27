FG to Deploy Additional Manpower, Technical Resources to Support Kano, Says Buhari

The federal government has decided to deploy additional manpower, material and technical resources to strengthen and support the Kano State Government’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Making this disclosure during a nationwide broadcast Monday evening, President Muhammadu Buhari said: “As we continue to streamline our response in the centres of Lagos and the FCT, I am gravely concerned about the unfortunate developments in Kano in recent days. Although an in-depth investigation is still on-going, we have decided to deploy additional federal government manpower, material and technical resources to strengthen and support the State Government’s efforts, with immediate effect.

“In Kano, and indeed many other states that are recording new cases, preliminary findings show that such cases are mostly from interstate travel and emerging community transmission.”

The president added that as a result of the transmission, he implores all Nigerians to continue to adhere strictly to the advisories published by the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

These, according to him, “include regular hand washing, physical distancing, wearing of masks/coverings in public, avoidance of non-essential movement and travels and avoidance of large gatherings.”

Details later…