COVID-19: Zinox Group Boss, Leo Ekeh’s Succour for the Needy

By virtue of his rare accomplishments, Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group , is one of the few businessmen who have written their names in gold.

The string of industry awards that litter his ornate office is evident of his success story in the sector.

So far, it can be said that Providence has been fair to him, especially when you consider his intimidating resume, international connections and riches.

The Imo State-born billionaire, without a doubt, is also one of the few Nigeria’s businessmen who can rub shoulders with other top businessmen around the globe.

Interestingly, in addition to his uncommon feats as a businessman, he is also one of the few in the country whose love for fellow human beings beggars description on account of the fact that he gives freely without creating unnecessary attention about it.

Society Watch gathered that in a bid to ameliorate the impact of the lockdown occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in most states of the federation, the Zinox Group has committed to feeding over 7000 Nigerian families for two weeks through its staff spread across the various states in Nigeria.

The ingenious initiative is also targeted at supporting the efforts of the federal and state governments in reaching the needy Nigerians across the country.

To this end, the management of the Zinox Group, which includes Zinox Technologies Ltd, TD Africa, Task Systems Ltd, TD Plus, TD Life as well as the Konga Group( with its growing subsidiaries such as Konga Travel; KongaPay; and Kxpress, among others ), will be deploying its staff across all its network of branches to reach the under-reached and under-served populations.

The initiative, it was learnt, was borne out of the hardship and suffering he witnessed during his visits to various rural locations and suburbs, recently.

Consequently, the Zinox Group has set up a special palliative fund running into millions of Naira, from which all employees across the Group will have their accounts credited.

Every full-time staff in each of the respective companies in the Zinox Group and Konga, starting from the security personnel to members of Executive Management, is expected to use the funds received to adopt a minimum of three families, whom he or she will support with essential food items to last them through the next two weeks.

Junior staff in all the companies across Nigeria are expected to nominate and donate the Zinox Group’s special palliatives to at least three needy families around their vicinity; mid-level executives are expected to reach at least five families each, while members of Executive Management will be expected to donate to at least seven families.

However, while the offer lasts, families and relatives of all staff and employees of the Zinox Group and Konga are not expected to benefit.