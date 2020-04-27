COVID-19 Patient Gives Birth to Baby Girl in LUTH

By Martins Ifijeh

A 40-year-old COVID-19 patient has successfully delivered a baby girl at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

Announcing this Monday, the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode, said both the patient and her 3.3kg baby were doing fine.

He said: “A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses has just delivered a COVID-19 woman of a bouncing baby girl this afternoon. Both the 40-year old mother and the 3.3kg baby are doing fine.

“I express gratitude to these gallant men and women and all warriors making the nation proud in the face of this scourge.”