COVID-19: LASACO Assurance Provides N1billion Free Insurance Cover for Health Workers in Osun State

Ebere Nwoji

As part of its contributions to the fight against the Corona Virus pandemic, LASACO Assurance Plc, has provided N1 billion free Insurance Cover to Health Workers in Osun State.

The company, said the cover will take care of 200 frontline health workers involved in the containment of the disease in the State to the tune of N5million for each health worker to cover Death/Permanent Disability and Medical/Hospitalisation expenses.

LASACO Assurance Managing Director, Mr Segun Balogun, said, in a statement, that the gesture was to boost the morale and motivate the workers, who are in the fore-front of the battle against COVID-19 and are, exposed to several risks.

He emphasised the need for such protection for health workers to enable them focus on their duty calls and not be overwhelmed by the hazards involved.

He commended Nigerians for cooperating with government in the fight against the disease so far and advised them to continue to make the necessary sacrifice by observing social distancing and other preventive measures prescribed so as to quickly achieve the flattening of the curve and eventual eradication of the disease.

Balogun, promised that the company would continue to provide Corporate Social Responsibility to support government in meeting the needs of the people.

LASACO Assurance Plc, along other leading Insurers and Ark Insurance Brokers,have partnered in such similar intervention in Lagos State by collectively providing N5 billion free Insurance Cover for 1000 Health Workers and volunteers involved in the Covid-19 battle in the State.