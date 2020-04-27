Buhari Orders Total Lockdown of Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the enforcement of a total lockdown in Kano State for a period of two weeks effective immediately.
The president, who made the order during a nationwide broadcast on Monday, added that the purpose of the lockdown is to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic to other neighbouring states.
According to him, “The federal government shall deploy all necessary human, material and technical resources to support the state in controlling and containing the coronavirus pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring states.”