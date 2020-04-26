Covid-19: Sani Donates N80m Foodstuffs to Less Privileged in Kaduna

By John Shiklam

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani, has donated 12 trucks of food items worth N80 million for distribution as palliatives to the less privileged in Kaduna State.

In a message at the distribution of the items on Saturday in Kaduna, Sani, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District, said the gesture was aimed at cushioning the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic as Ramadan fasting begins.

He noted that the whole world is bleeding due to the outbreak of the pandemic and called on well meaning individuals and corporate bodies to assist ordinary Nigerians.

He commended the Kaduna State Government and other state governments for taking the bold, though painful, but necessary decision to impose a lockdown in order to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

He called on the people to cooperate with government and health workers by adhering to the restriction on movement, social distancing guidelines and personal hygiene.

He said the spread of the disease could be contained if Nigerians cooperate with government.

Sani said: “As a result of this pandemic, which has prevented people from going out to do their lawful businesses, and the commencement of Ramadan, we felt it has become imperative to provide succour to our people.

“These palliatives, which include essential foodstuffs like rice, millet, sugar and vegetable oil among others, is targeted at two million households across the seven local government areas in Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone and it will continue for the next seven days.

“Also, in view of the commencement of the Ramadan fasting, the palliatives will target religious groups, orphanages, women groups, traditional institution and vulnerable groups.”

He disclosed that the Kaduna State caucus in the National Assembly, which he chairs, has also donated N14 million to the state government to help combat the spread of the disease.

He said members of the upper legislature have donated half of their salaries to the fight against the pandemic.

Responding on behalf of other benefiting local governments, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Igabi

Local Government Area, Shehu Gambo, expressed appreciation to the senator for the gesture and promised equitable distribution of the materials.

The food items included rice, millet, sugar and vegetable oil, among others.