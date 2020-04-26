Air Strikes, Artillery Fire Decimate 89 Bandits in Zamfara

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Combined air strikes and artillery bombardment decimated 89 bandits in Gidan Jaja in Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA), Zamfara State.

Two helicopter gunships of the Nigerian Air Force and troops of Sector 9 of Operation Haram Daji supported by troops of 35 Battalion and Quick Response Group of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and the police anti-terror team jointly carried out the operation.

An update on the war against banditry issued by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO) said 89 bandits were neutralised and uncomfirmed number escaped with gunshot wound.

The update issued by Maj.-Gen. John Enenche said: “Troops of Sector 9 Operation Hadarin Daji on April 24 supported by Troops of 35 Battalion and Quick Response Group of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, two helicopter gun ships of the Nigerian Air Force, personnel of Nigeria Police Force and elements of Nigerien Army, neutralised bandits and recovered arms and ammunition along Gidan Jaja in Zurmi LGA.”

Items recovered include 19 AK 47 rifles, one PKT machine gun, nine magazines, 167 rounds of 7.62 (special), one dane gun and one locally made pistol.

It said five kidnapped victims, three females and two males were rescued while the bandits’ camps were cleared by troops.