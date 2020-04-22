NASCO Group Donates N60m Palliatives to FG, Others

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As part of the efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic threatening the world, NASCO Group of Companies has donated over N60 million worth assorted products of the company to the federal government, Plateau, Lagos, and Ogun.

The Executive Chairman of Nasco Group Nigeria, Dr. Attia Nasreddin who disclosed this at the Corporate Headquarters of the company in Jos shortly before the trucks loaded with the goods departed for their various destinations, said everyone owed it a duty to consciously identify with and open their doors to help others overcome the difficult psychological, social and economic hardship occasioned by the pandemic.

Giving the breakdown of the items, the Executive Chairman said that Action Detergent multi-purpose, for hand washing, cleaning of the surfaces and related hygiene practices will be delivered to Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states. Also, NASCO Whole Flaked Cornflakes to feed persons in covid-19 isolation centres were included.

According to him, large consignment of similar products will also be donated to Jos University Teaching Hospital, Bingham University Teaching Hospital and Plateau State Specialist Hospital and to vulnerable persons in the immediate Communities.

Nasreddin added that NASCO Group Nigeria has also made out a cash donation in the sum of N10 million to the Federal Government of Nigeria COVID-19 Response Initiative noting that the donations were consistent with its core corporate commitment to provide quality life always.

He said, “NASCO Group Nigeria is in many respects pleased to continue to be part of the journey of Nigeria as a nation, through nearly six decades today. This pandemic offers us all a chance to engage our today and tomorrow with different types of energy.

“Our economy and social life may never be the same again, but today, we have a definite choice to make to become a more caring and engaged community, so that together we shall always advocate for realisation of a better healthcare system, offering wide access to more of our people, ultimately.”

Nasreddin also commended the proactive, untiring and continuing exemplary leadership being demonstrated by the Federal, States and Local governments to mitigate, minimise and halt the spread of the virus.