Sokoto Medical Doctor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

There was palpable fear in Sokoto, the seat of caliphate, as a medical doctor with Usman DanFodio University Teaching tested positive for coronavirus.

People were seen in groups discussing the matter after Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal made a state broadcast Monday night.

In the broadcast at about 11pm, the governor said “with a heavy heart and sadness that I break this news to you today of a case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) here in Sokoto”.

He explained that the index case, who was receiving treatment at the Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital would be transferred to the Sokoto state isolation center at Amanawa.

He appealed to the citizens to continue to obey and respect all the measures laid out by all the health experts to contain the spread of the virus.

“We have heard about it before, but it is now here with us. We must, therefore, redouble our efforts as a government and as citizens to curtail the spread. I, therefore appeal once again, that all measures put in place should continue to be respected. And, if need be, for the safety of the generality of the people of Sokoto state, we may take further necessary measures,” he said.