Olubadan Mourns Akinjide, Condoles with Family

By Kemi Olaitan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has described the passage of Nigeria’s former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Osuolale Abimbola Akinjide (SAN) in the early hours of Tuesday as a monumental loss to the nation.

The monarch, in a statement issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Adeola Oloko, said the late Akinjide as an accomplished lawyer and politician gave a very good account of himself as the First Republic Minister of State, Education and Second Republic Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation with his robust exchange of ideas.

According to the first class monarch, Akinjide, who also served as a chieftain in the Olubadan of Ibadan’s court of clan nobles, was a patriot who displayed great love for his fatherland and her people.

He recalled that the legendary lawyer who made Grade 1 Distinction (aggregate 6) in his senior school certificate examinations in the early fifties used to be a reference point and mentor to generations of youths who imbibed hard work, diligence and dedication to duty.

Oba Adetunji added that he was not surprised when on Sunday, March 8 this year, the Yemi Soladoye-led Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) put the late Chief Akinjide’s picture among those etched in Ibadan’s Hall of Fame at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo in an impressive ceremony.

While praying God to give his family and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, the Olubadan stated that the vacuum left by his exit would be hard to fill.