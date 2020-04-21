NRC Commences Disinfection of Railway Facilities in Nigeria

Sunday Okobi

In order to also help curtail the spread of the deadly COVID-19, the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has commenced sterilization and disinfection of all railway facilities in Nigeria starting from its headquarters in Lagos and the Lagos District.

The corporation in a statement by issued by its Deputy Director, Research, Health, Safety and Environment, Mr Oyekunle Oyewole, said the exercise would also cover coaches and wagons in orderto curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The management of the NRC under the leadership of Fidet Okhiria is undertaking extensive decontamination/disinfection of railway facilities, office premises, workshops, station building and residences/quarters within the railway compound in Lagos and other stations across the country.

“The NRC management has committed resources to serve as part of organisational intervention and mitigation to deal with risks of exposure to COVID-19.

“As we all know, Lagos State is the worst hit by COVID-19 in Nigeria from statistics available till date, hence the quick intervention of the NRC management,” Oyewole said.

He said the NRC had engaged services of environmental health professionals in collaboration with the Environmental Health Department of the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area in driving the process of active decontamination of its facilities.

Oyewole said the process, which commenced on Saturday, would continue until every mapped place was covered.

According in him, apart from quarters in Ebute-Metta, the disinfection effort will cover quarters at Tejuosho, Rotimi, Mushin, Ikeja and Apapa in Lagos.

“The NRC management will continue to play its role as a responsible and proactive organisation committed to public safety, especially in this critical pandemic period in the life of our country and of the world at large.

“NRC wishes every member of staff and other stakeholders within the railway facilities safety as they obey government directives to stay at home and social distancing,” he added.