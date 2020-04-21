NAHCO Donates Medical Equipment to Lagos State

Chinedu Eze

As parts of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) has donated various medical items to the Lagos State Government. The equipment are to aid the fight against the ravaging Covid-19 virus pandemic.

This is as the company lamented that the pandemic had impacted negatively on its finances. It, however assured its stakeholders that the country would overcome the pandemic with the cooperation of the citizenry.

Speaking at the Lagos State Ministry, Alausa, Ikeja, the Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO, Mr. Saheed Lasisi, said that the ground handling company supported the government because of its attempt at curbing the spread of the deadly virus in the state and the country.

Lasisi, also lauded the federal government for being proactive in combating the pandemic in the country, noting that the steps so far taken by the government had help to reduce its havoc in Nigeria.

He emphasised that the proactive stance of the government was responsible for the low number of cases recorded in the country.

He said: “As a corporate responsible company, we saw what is happening around the country, we are amazed. And we think we needed to support the Lagos State Government, which has really done well to tackle the pandemic.

“In our own little token to support the fight against the pandemic, we decided to give the state government the little that we can.

“To those people who still think the pandemic is a gimmick, I think they are ignorant or intend to play politics with it. This is not a joke. If something has affected over two million people around the world with about 130,000 deaths, it shows this is not a joke, but real.”

Some of the items donated included 1,500 pieces of hand sanitisers, 43 packs of masks and 100 pieces of Overall Protective (Personal Protective Equipment).

Lasisi explained further that the company would also expand its CSR to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the coming days, stressing that it would further donate more items to the Lagos State Government to boost its performance in fighting the virus.

He appealed to Nigerians to adhere strictly to the directive of the government, citing Italy and Spain as some of the nations the pandemic had caused grave havoc as a result of non-adherence to government guidelines and rules.

Lasisi decried that the pandemic and eventual lockdown had affected the company’s projection for 2020, noting that aviation industry was the worst it by the crisis.

Also on ground to receive the medical items were the Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture, Mr. Anofiu Elegushi, Project Manager, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Mrs. Yemi Caxton and Assistant Director, Grant Management Office, Ministry of Health, Dr. Chinyere Gift-Okone.