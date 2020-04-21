Buhari Mourns Akinjide, Says Ex-AGF Made Remarkable Impact Serving the Nation

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja Tuesday, mourned the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Chief Richard Osuolale Akinjide (SAN), who passed on at 89.

The president, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State in Abuja over the demise of the late ex-AGF.

The president said the late Akinjide made remarkable impact as Minister of Education in the First Republic, Minister of Justice and Attorney General in the Second Republic, and a member of the Judicial Systems’ Sub-committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977.

Adesina said the president joined the Olubadan of Ibadan Court, the Nigerian Bar Association and the entire judiciary to mourn Akinjide, noting that the late AGF used his rich experience and knowledge to serve the country and humanity.

He added that Buhari prayed the Almighty God to grant the departed eternal rest, and comfort his family.