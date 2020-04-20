St. Nicholas Hospital Suspends Operations after Exposure to COVID-19

Martins Ifijeh

St. Nicholas Hospital has suspended operations in its Lagos Island branch for 14 days after it was exposed to persons positive for COVID-19.

In a statement made available to THISDAY Monday, the Clinical Director, St. Nicholas Hospital, Ebun Bamgboye said this was necessary because of the safety of its staff and patients.

He said: “This decision was as a result of COVID-19. We have contacted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and as at April 18, our facility had been decontaminated by the Lagos State Government.

“The safety of our staff and patients is of paramount importance to us. As such, we are complying with the directive of the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to suspend our services for two weeks.”

He said in order to keep in touch with patients, the hospital had introduced telemedicine services where patients could consult their doctors via video and audio channels by calling.

He however stated that the hospital’s Victoria Island branch was open for operations.