Polaris Commends Medical Workers

Polaris Bank has once again commended medical professionals, and all those at the frontlines in the fight to flatten the COVID-19 curve, even as the nation continues to battle the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement issued in the wake of the federal government’s extension of the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states, the bank’s Head, Strategic Brand Management and Communication, Nduneche Ezurike hailed the role of medical personnel in the fight against the virus that is currently ravaging the entire world.

The bank also praised the media for keeping Nigerians up to date with timely and accurate information; a situation which has made it easier for citizens to be regularly informed on emerging trends as well as COVID -19 updates thereby enabling them to cope with the challenges of the times.

The lender said it has mobilised its staff to continue to deliver financial services to lessen the pain of the lock-down on its customers within the limits of the operating guidelines during the period.

“Polaris Bank has continued to render skeletal services in designated branches across the country, whilst observing all safety protocols including social distancing.

“The bank has also granted three months forbearance to customers servicing loans with effect from March 1, 2020, by waiving the penalty payable on interest charged on loan default.

“Through its various communication channels, the bank has continued to assure its customers and the general public of its unwavering commitment to uninterrupted quality service during this next phase of the lockdown. Our alternative channels are available for customers’ use 24/7.

Reacting to the federal government’s decision to extend the lockdown, the bank also noted that, “while the current situation brings with it a lot of challenges to many Nigerians, we implore everyone to support the efforts of the government and all designated agencies.”