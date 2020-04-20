Pharmacists Donate 10,000 Gloves, Sanitizers to Ondo

By James Sowole

The Ondo State Chapter of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has donated 10,000 gloves and 5,000 hand sanitisers to the state government in support of its fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The items were presented to the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, in his office in Akure, the state capital.

The State Chairman of the PSN, Dr. Abiodun Ayeku, said the PSN had previously distributed a large quantity of hand sanitisers and gloves that cost millions of Naira to the general public and the frontline health workers at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo,

He said: “We came together and said we have to give support to the state government as this pandemic is ravaging the whole world. We got 10 cartons of hand gloves which contained 10,000 pieces and we came together as professionals and produced sanitisers and we are donating 5,000 bottles to help out the state health team.”

The chairman urged health workers to continue to take precautionary measures by treating every patient as a suspected COVID-19 case.

He also expressed the commitment of the association to the provision of accurate information on COVID-19 to the public in order to stop the spread of the disease.

Adegbenro, who received the donation on behalf of the state government, said the government would not relent in its efforts to stop the spread of the virus in the state, which has been receiving many donations to fight the disease.

“Some individuals in the state and corporate bodies have donated money and equipment to the state and when the pandemic is over those who have immensely contributed to stopping the spread of the disease would have their names written in the good book of history in the state.”