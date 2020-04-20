Kwara 2020 Budget Review Underway, Says Abdulrasaq

By Hammed Shittu

The Kwara State government at the weekend disclosed that it will soon constitute a committee to review its 2020 budget in view of the current economic realities occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, dropped the hint in Ilorin, during a virtual state executive council meeting to drive home its call for social distancing at a time of global COVID-19 pandemic.

The tele-conference was attended by all members of the cabinet from their various locations in the state with governor coordinated the meeting.

The teleconference also came ahead of the official launch of a new website which has been designed to be interactive, bring government closer to the people, and strengthen Kwara’s ranking in the national ease of doing business chat.

According to him, “We need to keep our eyes on the ball and not be distracted because very shortly, we are having a committee to review the 2020 budget in the face of our current economic realities”.

He added: “We have to cut down on recurrent expenditure. Whatever happens, projects that directly impact on the lives of our people will be prioritised.”

Apparently referencing the steep drop in the price of crude oil, the governor said that, “the national economic outlook is bleak and has necessitated urgent budget reviews to align available resources with priority projects to serve the public.”

The governor, however, said at least 20 of the 26 ongoing urban renewal road projects and 70 percent of the schools being rehabilitated would be ready by May 29.

He also stated that, “the administration’s various water and energy projects have made tremendous impacts on the people across the state.

“We will have a lot to deliver to our people (on our first anniversary). But this is the time to keep our eyes on the ball and not be distracted by some noise on the social media. We know where such noise is coming from. We have been elected to serve the people. It is not time for politics”.

“Despite the mischief from some quarters, the people of Kwara State appreciate the fact that we truly care for them. This is the spirit we must keep in our continuous engagement with the people. Let us also support our people at our own individual level.”

Speaking on the Covid-19 activities in the state, Alhaji Abdulrasaq said soft loans would soon be extended to transport workers like motorcycle, tricycle and cab drivers who have been seriously affected by the shutdown to flatten the curve of transmission of COVID-19.

He said such loans, to be repaid in trickles after the COVID crisis is over, would come under the state’s social investment programme to help the drivers cope with the shutdowns.