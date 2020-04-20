COVID 19: Real Estate Firm Begins Feeding of 10,000 People Daily in Lagos

Segun James

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Rendeavour -Africa’s largest private real estate developer and partner to the Lagos State Government on the Alaro City project in the Lekki Peninsula – has commenced free food programme that will provide meals for people to cushion the effects of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The company is set to provide palliatives for atleast 10,000 Lagosians daily till the lockdown ends.

The founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Rendeavour, Stephen Jennings, said the company’s gesture would complement Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Daily Food Kitchen Programme.

According to Jennings while flagging off the process in Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, the efforts of Governor Sanwo-Olu and his leadership at tackling the spread of the virus in the state should be commended and complemented even as he promised that the organisation will continue to support the government.

The development comes days after the Lagos State Governor announced the commencement of a daily food kitchen programme targeted at feeding 100,000 youths across various areas in the state.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has led commendably from the front in the battle against COVID-19 in Lagos, to the admiration of all, including the international community. These are difficult times, no doubt, but I am optimistic that Nigeria will be among the fastest nations to shrug off the effects of this pandemic.”

According to him, other initiatives by Rendeavour and Alaro City targeted at cushioning the effect of the lockdown include the distribution of relief items which commenced in Epe two weeks ago.

‘’The company is also rolling out a civic education campaign aimed at boosting awareness of effective ways of combating the pandemic. Additionally, top executives of the organisation have partnered with the Lagos branch of a global business leadership community in funding the construction of a COVID-19 treatment/isolation centre in Lagos.”

Commenting on the development, the Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Comrade Kamal Salau -Bashua lauded the initiative, saying it is individual gesture and initiative that must be applauded.

Salau- Bashua noted that the gesture would go a long way to ameliorate the plights of the residents burdened by the effects of the lockdown imposed by the government to contain spread of COVID -19.

He said, ‘’Well we want to actually appreciate Rendeavour for partnering with the state government in terms of distributing relief packages, food packages to the people of this council . On behalf of the people of this council we thank Rendeavour.’’

Salau-Bashua appealed to other corporate organisations and well- meaning individuals to partner with the states and federal government to defeat COVID -19.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, said: “The initiative to feed 10,000 people daily by Rendeavour and Alaro City was a laudable one and perfectly keys in with the objectives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s COVID-19 Emergency Food Response. We welcome all partnerships on this quest to ensure that those in need are fed during this period.”

For the Lagos Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Mrs Lola Akande, “It is heart-warming to see our partners in the private sector rise up to the occasion and key into the state government’s programmes aimed at battling the coronavirus pandemic.”

She said, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had, once again, shown leadership worthy of emulation and we are happy that responsible corporate players like Rendeavour and Alaro City are partnering with us.”