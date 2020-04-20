Akwa Ibom to Begin House- to-house Testing of Residents

The Akwa Ibom State Government will embark on a house-to- house testing of residents to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh, who stated this in a statement, disclosed that the COVID-19 team is embarking on aggressive testing.

Udoh urged residents of the state to cooperate and offer themselves for testing even if they were yet to display symptoms of COVID -19.

According to him, the outcome of mass and aggressive testing would be “a prelude to considering whether the domestic economy would be reopened after the one week lockdown extension.

“The whole idea is to make sure everybody is safe, considering that safety is paramount to the state government.

“Residents are enjoined to continue to observe stipulated personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines and practice social distancing,” the information commissioner said.

However, it was gathered that the state government may have taken the decision to embark on what it calls ‘aggressive testing ‘because of the fear that there may be more infected persons in the state than the three it is officially aware of.