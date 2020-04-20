68-year-old Woman Delivers Twins at LUTH

A 68-year-old woman has been successfully delivered of a set of twins — a boy and a girl — at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba.

The Cable reported that the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Council (CMAC), Mr. Wasiu Adeyemo broke the news yesterday in a statement shared via LUTH’s Twitter page.

Adeyemo said the woman, who got pregnant for the first time with the aid of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), was delivered of the babies on April 14, through an elective caesarean section.

“LUTH has successfully delivered a sixty-eight (68) year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin (a male and a female) gestation (pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday April 14, 2020,” the statement read.