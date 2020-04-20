The Chairman of Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN), has condoled the presidency on the death of former Chief Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

In his condolence letter to the president, Ngige described the late Chief of Staff as a passionate patriot, a quintessential technocrat and a consummate bridge builder who in his own little way contributed to the socio-economic and political development of the country. Ngige further described Kyari as a brilliant journalist, an astute banker and a fine scholar who helped in no small way in stabilising the polity when the present government came into office in 2015.

Ngige further stated that the late chief of staff also helped in guiding the administration in the implementation of change agenda of the government. He lamented that Abba Kyari’s death will no doubt create a very big vacuum in the polity and in the politics of the present dispensation.