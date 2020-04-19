Torughedi, Ngige Mourn Abba Kyari

Chairman, Ex Agitators Forum, Niger Delta, Chief Selky Torughedi and Chairman, Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN yesterday said they was saddened by the death of Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a statement, Torughedi joined other Nigerians in mourning the passing of Kyari.

He said: “Certainly, death comes to everyone and to each a time to die. Surely the reality of battling this novel Covid-19 pandemic has never been more real as today.

Its dangerous manoeuvering mutating characteristics even makes it more daring, but nonetheless we take solace in our firm belief that, this too shall pass if we fight this scourge collectively.

“My sincere condolences to Mr President and the Presidency for this loss. Adieu Mallam Abba Kyari.”

In his condolence letter to the President yesterday, Ngige condoled the Presidency on the death of former Chief Staff to the President.

Ngige described Abba Kyari as a passionate patriot, a quintessential technocrat and a consummate bridge builder who in his own little way contributed to the socio-economic and political development of the country.

Ngige further described him as a brilliant journalist, an astute banker and a fine scholar who helped in no small way in stabilising the polity when the present government came into office in 2015.

Ngige further stated that the late chief of staff also helped in guiding the administration in the implementation of change agenda of the government.

He lamented that Abba Kyari’s death will no doubt create a very big vacuum in the polity and in the politics of the present dispensation.

He prayed to Allah in His Infinite Mercies to forgive the late chief of staff of his transgressions and grant his gentle soul eternal rest.