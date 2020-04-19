Niger Re-appoints Tinau as Pension Board’s DG

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has approved the re-appointment of Alhaji Muhammad Usman Tinau as the Director General of the state’s Pensions Board.

The re-appointment of Tinau, which is with immediate effect, is for another four-year mandate.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, in Minna at the weekend, explained that the renewal of Tinau’s appointment as Director General followed his good performance in his first term.

“The renewal of the appointment of Muhammad Usman Tinau is based on his outstanding records of performance, proven credentials, experience and personal integrity,” the government scribe said in the statement.

Matane therefore urged the appointee to “sustain the tempo of the last four years which has restored hope to the over 17,000 pensioners on the state government’s pay roll”.

“You are expected to bring your knowledge, administrative skills, and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of this assignment by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in you,” the statement added.

Tinau had in the last four years breathed life into pension administration in the state with the payment of over N21.4 billion as pension and gratuity to retirees both at the state and local governments.