NIMN Commiserates with Buhari over Abba Kyari’s Death

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari

The institute, in a letter of condolence addressed to President Buhari, described the late Kyari as dedicated and committed to the progress of Nigeria

The letter, which was signed by NIMN President and chairman of Council, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, said Kyari served Nigeria with passion, diligence and dedication.

The institute said it is instructive that Kyari died in the line of duty, working hard to support the president in making Nigeria a better place.

“His death is no doubt an irreparable loss to his family, and the entire nation. I pray that Allah give you and members of his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Please accept my profound condolences,” the letter stated further.

The late Chief of Staff to the President died late on Friday and has been buried according to Islamic rites.